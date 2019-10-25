    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rare Photos of Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan On Their 28th Wedding Anniversary

      Bollywood's one of the most beloved celebrity couples is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Today, the couple is celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary and we can't help but admire their love, which has visibly grown in these years.

      Their Love Story

      Reports say Shah Rukh met the love of his life during a party when he was 18 and she was 14. He fell for her right then.

      The Dream Wedding

      Born in Delhi, Gauri Khan married Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh in 1991, according to Hindu rituals. After his ‘Zero' did not do well at the box office, Shah Rukh took a break from his work and dedicated all his time to his family.

      A Complete Family

      SRK and Gauri welcomed their first child almost six years after their marriage, son Aryan in 1997. Three years after that, Suhana was born in 2000, and second son AbRam in 2013. He was born via a surrogate.

      Shah Rukh's Message

      For their wedding anniversary, Shah Rukh Khan shared a monochrome picture of him with his wife on his social media account, which is taking the internet by storm. His Twitter post read, "Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!"

