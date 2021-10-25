    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rare Photos Of Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan On Their 30th Wedding Anniversary

      By
      |

      Bollywood's one of the most beloved celebrity couples is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Today, the couple is celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary and we can't help but admire their love, which has visibly grown in these years.

      Their Love Story

      Their Love Story

      Reports say Shah Rukh met the love of his life during a party when he was 18 and she was 14. He fell for her right then.

      The Dream Wedding

      The Dream Wedding

      Born in Delhi, Gauri Khan married Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh in 1991, according to Hindu rituals. After his Zero did not do well at the box office, Shah Rukh took a break from his work and dedicated all his time to his family.

      A Complete Family

      A Complete Family

      SRK and Gauri welcomed their first child almost six years after their marriage, son Aryan in 1997. Three years after that, Suhana was born in 2000, and second son AbRam in 2013. He was born via a surrogate.

      Fans Root For Them

      Fans Root For Them

      It's known to all that Shah Rukh and Gauri are in no mood to celebrate their anniversary owing to Aryan Khan's arrest. However, their fans are constantly sending them positive wishes and praying for their son's bail.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X