Rare Photos Of Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan On Their 30th Wedding Anniversary
Bollywood's one of the most beloved celebrity couples is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Today, the couple is celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary and we can't help but admire their love, which has visibly grown in these years.
Their Love Story
Reports say Shah Rukh met the love of his life during a party when he was 18 and she was 14. He fell for her right then.
The Dream Wedding
Born in Delhi, Gauri Khan married Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh in 1991, according to Hindu rituals. After his Zero did not do well at the box office, Shah Rukh took a break from his work and dedicated all his time to his family.
A Complete Family
SRK and Gauri welcomed their first child almost six years after their marriage, son Aryan in 1997. Three years after that, Suhana was born in 2000, and second son AbRam in 2013. He was born via a surrogate.
Fans Root For Them
It's known to all that Shah Rukh and Gauri are in no mood to celebrate their anniversary owing to Aryan Khan's arrest. However, their fans are constantly sending them positive wishes and praying for their son's bail.