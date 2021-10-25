Rare Photos Of Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan On Their 30th Wedding Anniversary

Their Love Story

Reports say Shah Rukh met the love of his life during a party when he was 18 and she was 14. He fell for her right then.

The Dream Wedding

Born in Delhi, Gauri Khan married Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh in 1991, according to Hindu rituals. After his Zero did not do well at the box office, Shah Rukh took a break from his work and dedicated all his time to his family.

A Complete Family

SRK and Gauri welcomed their first child almost six years after their marriage, son Aryan in 1997. Three years after that, Suhana was born in 2000, and second son AbRam in 2013. He was born via a surrogate.

Fans Root For Them

It's known to all that Shah Rukh and Gauri are in no mood to celebrate their anniversary owing to Aryan Khan's arrest. However, their fans are constantly sending them positive wishes and praying for their son's bail.