Rekha: I Talk To The Lord Shiva; My Prayers Are Not About Aartis & Agarbattis

Happy birthday to the diva, 'Jinke aankhon ke masti ke mastaane hazaaron hain'.

She is a veteran, fierce, iconic, fearless, generous and one of the most gorgeous divas of the film industry, whose beauty never failed to mesmerize the audience. Yes, even though she has turned 65 today (October 10). Yes, we're talking about none other than the epitome of beauty, Rekha. Today, the actress turns a year old and we've brought to you some unknown facts about her.

Rekha's life was no less than a Bollywood film! From her transformation to her journey to success, from her failed marriages to controversial affairs, she has seen everything in her life that could have broken her spirit but she chose to stand tall and defied all the hurdles and rose like a phoenix.

In an interview with a leading daily, the actress had once spoken about her spiritual side and had revealed that her prayers are not about aartis and the fragrance of agarbattis and dhoop.

She had said, "At the end of the day, when I thank God for the wonderful day that I have had, my biggest luxury is the way Shiva looks into my eyes and asks, 'Amma, are you ok?' I was talking about Shiva, my pet Lhasa."

"But yes, I talk to the Lord Shiva too - all the time. Because my prayers are not about aartis and the fragrance of agarbattis and dhoop. That's the superficial part. There are lots of meditative practices, deep reflection and the awakening of creative energy. Energy that goes into my garden, my singing, the cushions that I place in my car, everything I do."

"My life is one big prayer because my life is one big blessing. "For me, joy is eating home-cooked payasam in a bowl that I have cleaned and polished myself. Yes, I find it therapeutic to clean my vessels and polish them. I like to water my plants and clean all the artefacts in my house. Do you know, I can actually clean and service an air-conditioner?"

No wonder why Rekha has always stood apart from the crowd.