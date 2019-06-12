Rekha Thinks Jaya Bachchan Is INSECURE As Amitabh Bachchan Hasn't Given Her The Security

I Don't Think Jaya Bachchan Is A Petty Person

On the famous chat show 'Rendezvous With Simi Garewal', Rekha was asked about the relationship that she shared with Jaya Bachchan. To which she had said, ''I don't think she's a petty person or so insecure."

Amitabh Makes Jaya Insecure

When Simi said, "Yes, and a woman is so secure because the man has given her the security," Rekha disagreed with it and said, "Not really."

Big B Wants To Protect His Family

However, this was not the only time when Rekha talked about her affair openly, earlier when she was asked by a leading film magazine about Amitabh's denial, she had said, "Why should he have not done it? He did it to protect his image, to protect his family, to protect his children. I think it is beautiful, I don't care what the public thinks of it.''

I Love Him

''Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him, he loves me - that's it! I don't care what anybody thinks. If he'd reacted that way towards me in private, I would have been very disappointed. But has he ever done that? I ask you.''

Mr Bachchan Does Not Want To Hurt His Wife

''So why should I care about what he's said in public? I know people must be saying bechari Rekha, pagal hai us par, phir bhi dekho. Maybe I deserve that pity. Not that he has 10 rollicking affairs! Mr Bachchan is still old-fashioned. He doesn't want to hurt anybody, so why hurt his wife?"

Fast Forward

A few years back Amitabh Bachchan told a leading news channel that he was open to working with Rekha but due to the lack of a suitable story the two did not act together post Silsila.