English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rekha Thinks Jaya Bachchan Is INSECURE As Amitabh Bachchan Hasn't Given Her The Security

    By Rahul
    |

    Rekha was one of the most desirable actresses in her prime. She was linked to many actors but her affair with Amitabh Bachchan was the most scandalous one as the latter was already married to Jaya Bachchan. But this didn't stop the diva from talking about her relationship with the superstar. The two started seeing each other on the sets of the film, Do Anjaane in 1976.

    I Don't Think Jaya Bachchan Is A Petty Person

    On the famous chat show 'Rendezvous With Simi Garewal', Rekha was asked about the relationship that she shared with Jaya Bachchan. To which she had said, ''I don't think she's a petty person or so insecure."

    Amitabh Makes Jaya Insecure

    When Simi said, "Yes, and a woman is so secure because the man has given her the security," Rekha disagreed with it and said, "Not really."

    Big B Wants To Protect His Family

    However, this was not the only time when Rekha talked about her affair openly, earlier when she was asked by a leading film magazine about Amitabh's denial, she had said, "Why should he have not done it? He did it to protect his image, to protect his family, to protect his children. I think it is beautiful, I don't care what the public thinks of it.''

    I Love Him

    ''Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him, he loves me - that's it! I don't care what anybody thinks. If he'd reacted that way towards me in private, I would have been very disappointed. But has he ever done that? I ask you.''

    Mr Bachchan Does Not Want To Hurt His Wife

    ''So why should I care about what he's said in public? I know people must be saying bechari Rekha, pagal hai us par, phir bhi dekho. Maybe I deserve that pity. Not that he has 10 rollicking affairs! Mr Bachchan is still old-fashioned. He doesn't want to hurt anybody, so why hurt his wife?"

    Fast Forward

    A few years back Amitabh Bachchan told a leading news channel that he was open to working with Rekha but due to the lack of a suitable story the two did not act together post Silsila.

    More REKHA News

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 16:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue