    Flashback: 5 Pictures Of Rekha From The 80s That Might Give You A Heart Attack In 2019

    The 70s and 80s dressing style in Bollywood were not questioned by many as the fashion police didn't exist back then and several stars had the freedom to wear whatever they want without the fear of being laughed at and luckily the 'trolls' didn't even exist or were not even born for that matter. The evergreen Rekha sported quite a few larger than life outfits back in the day and it might give you a heart attack while you view them in 2019. Check it out below at your own risk, folks!

    But Why?

    Yes, we accept the outfits were a part of a movie and she had to portray the character, but we seriously wonder what were her fashion designers thinking in the first place? It's too blingy to even look at!

    Oh God!

    Gold, silver, heavy make-up and what not! Though this was somewhat acceptable back in the day but will give you a heart attack in today's generation! Thank God that this is all over.

    The Confident Rekha

    Giving credit where its due! Of course, Rekha looked super confident and bold in anything that she wore and that makes her stand apart from the rest.

    Over Doing Every Thing

    Make-up and accessories were overly used back in the day and it looks like the make up artist just wanted to empty the box on their clients face.

    The Madonna Of Bollywood

    Can we say that Rekha is what Madonna was like back in the 80s and 90s? Experimenting with different stuff and still looking as cool as possible. However, today's generation will surely not connect with it.

    Read more about: rekha
    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019
    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

