6 Ridiculously EXPENSIVE Things That Salman Khan Owns!

Triplex Flat Bandra – 30 Crores

While Salman Khan stays at the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra along with his family, the actor purchased a new luxury apartment which is under construction in Bandra and paid Rs 30 crores for the possession. Salman Khan and family might move to the new apartment when the house is ready to occupy.

A Private Yacht – 3 Crores

Salman Khan gifted himself a private yacht as he turned 50 in 2016 and custom made it as per his preferences. He often used the yacht for parties and family getaways and the whole thing cost him Rs 3 crores.

A Bicycle Worth Rs 4.32 Lakh

Salman Khan loves cycling and there are tons of pictures of the actor riding a bicycle on the streets of Mumbai. In fact, he owns a high-end cycle Giant Propel 2014 XTC and it costs a whopping Rs 4.32 lakh.

Superbike – 16 Lakh

Salman Khan is quite a superbike enthusiast and has several bikes parked in his garage. The most expensive of them all is the Suzuki Intruder M1800 RZ which is worth Rs 16 lakh.

Salman Khan's Luxurious Cars – Rs 2.32 Crore

Salman Khan's most expensive and luxurious car is the Lexus LX470 and costs a mindblowing Rs 2.32 crore. Apart from that, he also owns a Mercedes Benz GL Class - Rs 80 lakh, Mercedes Benz S Class - Rs 82 lakh, Audi A8 L - Rs 1.13 crore, BMW X6 - Rs 1.15 crore, Toyota Land Cruiser - Rs 1.29 crore, Audi RS7 - Rs 1.4 crore, Range Rover - Rs 2.06 crore, Audi R8 - Rs 2.31 crore.

Panvel Farmhouse – Rs 80 Crores

Salman Khan purchased a 150-acre farmhouse in Panvel and uses it for multi-purpose such as horse breeding, horse riding, gym, pool, private theatre, party hall and several other fancy things and paid Rs 80 crores to own it.