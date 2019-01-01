 »   »   »  RIP Kader Khan: Here's 5 Best Movies Of The Legendary Actor

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The legendary actor and writer Kader Khan passed away today on January 1, 2019 at the age of 81 and there's sadness and grief all around. A lot of celebrities and fans took to Twitter to mourn the actor's death. Kader Khan was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. In his 5 decade stint in Bollywood, he has entertained the masses across all ages and we have a list of his 10 best movies.
Coolie No. 1
Kader Khan and Govinda's sasurji-damad combination was all the rage back in the 90s and Coolie No. 1 cemented their place in the industry. The movie was one of the funniest ever made during that era and was a roller-coaster laugh riot.
Hero No. 1
The audiences wanted more of Kader Khan and Govinda's sasurji-damad combination and the duo didn't dissapoint at all. They were back together in Hero No. 1 and was another laugh riot of a movie as well.
Dulhe Raja
The Kader Khan and Govinda's sasurji-damad combination became iconic by the time Dulhe Raja released and of course, without a doubt, the movie ended up being a superhit at the box office as well.
Joru Ka Ghulam
Once again, Kader Khan and Govinda's sasurji-damad combination continued till the early 2000s as well and their market was ripe as ever. The movie was loved by the audiences and their combination will always be cherished.
Judwaa
Judwaa was one of a kind where Salman Khan played a double role and the movie would have been incomplete without Kader Khan's presence. He played the role of Karisma Kapoor's father and the rest is history.
