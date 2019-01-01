 »   »   »  RIP Kader Khan: View Rare & Unseen Pictures Of The Legendary Actor

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kader Khan breathed his last today on January 1, 2019 at the age of 81 due to prolonged illness as he was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. The news of his death was confirmed by his son Sarfaraz Khan. Kader Khan debuted in Bollywood in the year 1973 in Rajesh Khanna's Daag and since then, there's no turning back as the actor rode on success for close to 5 decades. Check out rare and unseen pictures of the actor below...
Kader Khan Put A Smile On Everyone's Faces
Kader Khan has been a lively actor and put a smile on the audiences face for close to 5 decades straight. His acting was great and he managed to make the audiences burst out with laughter with his comedy timings.
Kader Khan Always Enjoyed Every Moment Of His Life
Kader Khan was full of fun on the sets back in the day and made the crew laugh with his jokes and witty antics. No wonder people loved his personality and that reflected positively on the silver screen.
Kader Khan With Dilip Kumar
Here's a rare picture of two legends in one frame - Kader Khan and Dilip Kumar. The duo have worked in 3 movies Sagina, Dharm Adhikari and Kanoon Apna Apna.
Kader Khan With Amitabh Bachchan & Amjad Khan
If this picture of Kader Khan with Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan wouldn't make you nostalgic, we wonder what else will, folks! This picture is as gold as it gets!
Kader Khan With Salman Khan & Anupam Kher
Here's Kader Khan blowing candles with Salman Khan and Anupam Kher. This picture was taken during the shoot of the superhit movie Judwaa.
