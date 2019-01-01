 »   »   »  RIP Kader Khan: View Rare & Unseen Pictures Of The Legendary Actor

Kader Khan Put A Smile On Everyone's Faces

Kader Khan has been a lively actor and put a smile on the audiences face for close to 5 decades straight. His acting was great and he managed to make the audiences burst out with laughter with his comedy timings.

Kader Khan Always Enjoyed Every Moment Of His Life

Kader Khan was full of fun on the sets back in the day and made the crew laugh with his jokes and witty antics. No wonder people loved his personality and that reflected positively on the silver screen.

Kader Khan With Dilip Kumar

Here's a rare picture of two legends in one frame - Kader Khan and Dilip Kumar. The duo have worked in 3 movies Sagina, Dharm Adhikari and Kanoon Apna Apna.

Kader Khan With Amitabh Bachchan & Amjad Khan

If this picture of Kader Khan with Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan wouldn't make you nostalgic, we wonder what else will, folks! This picture is as gold as it gets!

Kader Khan With Salman Khan & Anupam Kher

Here's Kader Khan blowing candles with Salman Khan and Anupam Kher. This picture was taken during the shoot of the superhit movie Judwaa.