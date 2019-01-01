 »   »   »  RIP Kader Khan: When The Actor MOCKED The Padma Shri Awards!

There Is No Honesty In Padma Shri Awards Anymore, Said Kader Khan!

"Earlier, there was a certain honesty in these awards but it's not the same case now. People have now forgotten to respect others and have become way too selfish. I would think that I was not as capable as those who were chosen for the Padma awards this year. I, however, thank all those who proposed my name for it," said Kader Khan to IANS in 2016 mocking the Padma Shri awards.

It's Good They Didn't Give Me A Padma Shri Award!

" It's good that they did not give me a Padma Shri. I have neither flattered anyone in my life, nor will I ever. I don't want these awards if they have been given to people who got it this time. An award is a no big thing, but its importance lies in the people it has been conferred upon."

Actors Shouldn't Mix Bollywood With Politics

"I would like to urge all the actors to return from the politics. 'Laut aao, politics tumhari manzil nahi hai' (Come back, politics is not your destination). It is only breaking you," he said while feeling sad that politics has creeped into the Padma Shri awards.

Kader Khan Mocked Anupam Kher For Winning The Padma Shri

"What has he (Anupam Kher) done except singing praises for (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi. I am not contesting the government's decision of conferring him with the award but the only thing I want to know is the credentials that I lacked for it. If the government feels that I have done good work, it will honour me. It's people's love that they are demanding it for me," Kader Khan summed it up to IANS.