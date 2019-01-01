 »   »   »  When Kader Khan Said: People Just Want Shahrukh & Salman Khan's Films, They Don't Care About Content

People Just Want Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan, Not Content!

"Today, people don't look for elegance and the perfection in any movie, all they care for is whether or not the actors like Shahrukh Khan or Salman Khan are present in it. A lot of good movies suffer due to this," said Kader Khan to IANS in 2015.

Kader Khan Had Appealed People To Watch Good Content Driven Movies

"I would appeal that if the content of the movie is good, treat it like any Salman or Shahrukh Khan movie," he said earlier.

Bollywood Has Changed, Said Kader Khan

"The industry has undergone a tremendous change - both in terms of film writing and standard. It's not that the standard of film industry has gone down, but yes, there's a lot of change here now. A lot of talented directors like Rajkumar Hirani, Vishal Bhardwaj and Kabir Khan have come in the B-town of late."

On His Health Issues In 2015

"People whom I had great expectations from, denied to work with me thinking that I could not work anymore because of my health problems. That really hurt me," he said to IANS.