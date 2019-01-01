English
When Kader Khan Said: People Just Want Shahrukh & Salman Khan's Films, They Don't Care About Content

    The legendary actor Kader Khan breathed his last today on January 1, 2019 at the age of 81 and a lot of fans and celebrities alike took to Twitter to mourn the actor's death. He was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. Kader Khan has always given the best content related movies and had opened up earlier in 2015 how Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan's movies fare well despite the lack of content and that hampers good content driven movies.

    People Just Want Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan, Not Content!

    "Today, people don't look for elegance and the perfection in any movie, all they care for is whether or not the actors like Shahrukh Khan or Salman Khan are present in it. A lot of good movies suffer due to this," said Kader Khan to IANS in 2015.

    Kader Khan Had Appealed People To Watch Good Content Driven Movies

    "I would appeal that if the content of the movie is good, treat it like any Salman or Shahrukh Khan movie," he said earlier.

    Bollywood Has Changed, Said Kader Khan

    "The industry has undergone a tremendous change - both in terms of film writing and standard. It's not that the standard of film industry has gone down, but yes, there's a lot of change here now. A lot of talented directors like Rajkumar Hirani, Vishal Bhardwaj and Kabir Khan have come in the B-town of late."

    On His Health Issues In 2015

    "People whom I had great expectations from, denied to work with me thinking that I could not work anymore because of my health problems. That really hurt me," he said to IANS.

