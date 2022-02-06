RIP Lata Mangeshkar: We Bet These Lesser-known Facts About Her Will Leave You Surprised!

Lata Mangeshkar's Acting Stint

After her father passed away in 1942, she even tried her hand at acting and even worked in eight films to financially support her family. However, her acting career never really took off, and she turned her attention towards singing.

At The Beginning Of Her Career, She Was Rejected For Her 'Thin Voice'

Initially, when Lata entered the industry as a playback singer, she was often rejected and was told that her voice was 'too thin' for the time, as compared to the heavy-nasal voices of Shamshad Begum and Noor Jehan who ruled over the music industry.

It was 'Aayega Aanewala' song from the 1949 film 'Mahal' which changed the game for her.

When Dilip Kumar Mocked Her Hindi

It is said that Naushad first introduced Lata to Dilip Kumar, in a third-class compartment of the local train, the latter was amused by her Marathified Hindi, and teased her till her ears tingled in shame. Years later, when the veteran actor recalls the incident, he says his own ears tingle in shame when he hears Lata pronouncing each Hindi and Urdu word with rare confidence.

She Attended School Only For A Day

Yes, you heard that right! It is said that on the very first day at the school, Lata brought her younger sister Asha with her and started teaching music to the students. Her teachers scolded her for the same and Lata left the school for ever.

Lata Mangeshkar Never Worked With OP Nayyar

Revealing the reason, the veteran singer recalled, "He was a fine music director. But his style didn't suit me.That's what he told me.And I agreed. He publicly acknowledged me as the No.1 singer. I shared a very warm rapport with him."