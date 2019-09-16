FLASHBACK! Salim Khan: If You KILL Aishwarya Rai & Salman Khan; They'll Become IMMORTAL LOVERS

Salim's Outburst Over Aishwarya Rai & Salman Khan's Controversial Affair

When Salim Khan was asked to comment on Salman-Aishwarya's controversial affair, he was quoted as saying, "Leave them alone! They're grown ups. If their relationship has strength, nothing in the world can stop it. If you kill them, they will become immortal lovers."

Salim Hinted At Salman-Sangeeta's Weak Relationship

"If their love is not strong enough, they will fall apart. Salman's relationship with Sangeeta broke up even though its continued for seven long years. His relatiosnhip with Somi too didn't last," had said Salim Khan.

Salim Khan On The News Of Salman Khan Beating Aishwarya Rai

Back in 2000, Salman Khan was all over the headlines as he was accused of beating his then-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai. When Salim Khan was asked about his opinion on the same, he was quoted as saying, "By far the worst, was the article in an RSS mouthpiece that carried accusations such as 'Salman Khan does black magic, match-fixing and beats Aishwarya once everyday and twice on holidays."

Salim Khan Had Continued In Disgust..

"It was picked up by dailies. Why? Was it such a great piece of literature for papers to make it front page news? They are not gossip magazines! People don't realise that Aishwarya Rai has been Miss World that she is an educated girl with a mind of her own."

Salim Khan On Aishwarya

Salim Khan had further added, "Aishwarya is not with Salman Khan out of any compulsion. She is going around with him because they like each other. Would such a person put up with a bashing?"

Salman Khan Had Felt That His Son Was Being 'Targetted' By Media

Speaking of the same, Salim Khan had said, "Salman Khan has been made a target. It's become very fashionable to hit him. His state today is like that of a person with a criminal record, who is picked up everytime when there's a theft in that area."

Everyone Has Preconceived Notions About Salman: Salim Khan

While defending his son, Salim Khan was quoted as saying, "Everyone has preconceived notions about Salman Khan, thanks to all the negative things written about him. If your neighbours constantly read that you were involved in smuggling, or you were caught in some dirty dealings, what opinion would they form of you?"

Cut To Present

Post their break-up, both Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were sceptical about crossing each other's paths and till now, they have never greeted or bumped into each other.

As the saying goes 'Some people are not meant for each other.'