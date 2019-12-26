    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Salman Khan’s Birthday Special: Why We All Need A ‘Friend’ Like Him In Our Lives

      Today (December 27, 2019) is the most special day for all the Salmaniacs as their icon Salman Khan turns a year older! Born in 1965, Salman Khan turns 54 today and we're here with a very special feature for all his lovely fans.

      It's known to all that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is one caring soul and he can go to any extent for his loved ones. We have brought you an old interview of Sushmita Sen, in which the actress had unveiled the 'warmest' side of Salman.

      Sushmita, who has delivered hit films like Biwi No. 1 and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya with Salman, had once revealed how Khan ditched his party for her daughter, Renee and stayed by her side all night.

      While speaking about Salman Khan, Sushmita had once told an entertainment portal, "If he believes in you, then the guy will take on the world for you, an absolute blessing as a friend. I will never forget what he did for Renee."

      How Salman Khan's Attempt To Impress A Girl Landed Him His First Ad As A Teenager!

      "One night, she took ill. It was 2 in the morning and the fever wasn't showing any signs of falling. I wanted to take her to the Doc but my chauffeur wasn't in for duty. Just then, the phone rang and it was Salman asking me to join him at Lobby Bar for a party."

      "When I told him the scene back home, he hung up on me and showed up at my apartment in 15 minutes flat with a doctor in toe! He ditched his party and stayed up all night with Renee! That's Salman for you."

      Who says Salman Khan is only an amazing superstar? The actor is the most supportive friend one could ever ask for!

      P.S. FilmiBeat wishes the 'jaan' of Bollywood - Salman Khan, a very happy birthday.

      Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 6:46 [IST]
