      Throwback Video: Salman Khan Comforts A Tired Katrina Kaif As She Rests Her Head On His Shoulder

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Throwback Tuesday is here and we're all set to take you down memory lane. We have an old video of ex-lovers Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, wherein the duo can be seen indulging in some cute PDA. While we're not sure if the video is from the sets of any of their films but it is every bit cute!

      In the video, an exhausted Katrina Kaif can be seen resting her head on Salman Khan's shoulder while the latter comforts her. There's one more person seen in the video but as only her back is seen, we can't recognise who that might be!

      Salman-Katrina's Love Story

      Katrina and Salman's love story apparently blossomed when the Dabangg star re-launched her in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. The duo later did many films together - Partner, Yuvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger. In 2010, they called it quits and it was reported that the reason was Salman's bratty behaviour.

      Salman-Katrina's Break-Up

      Soon after breaking up with Salman, Katrina started dating Ranbir Kapoor whereas the 'Wanted' actor was linked to Romanian actress, Iulia Vantur. While Salman never confirmed his relationship with Iulia, Katrina and Ranbir's relationship didn't need any confirmation as their pictures were enough to do the talking!

      Salman Was Always There For Katrina

      After a few years, Katrina and Ranbir's relationship also went through turmoil and the duo ended up parting ways. Interestingly, when Katrina was going through a bad phase, Salman made sure to be there for her as a special friend and also made a comeback with her on the silver screen with Ali Abbas Zafar's Ek Tha Tiger.

      The film was a super hit at the box office and fans were delighted to see the pair together in an action-drama.

      Salman-Katrina's Bond Kept Getting Stronger

      The actors might not be dating each other but they still share a great rapport with each other. In fact, when Priyanka Chopra chose to opt out of Bharat, it was Katrina Kaif who was roped in opposite Salman, and the film was a blockbuster at the box office.

      Over the years, Salman and Katrina's bond has evolved a lot and despite keeping the 'lost love' on the back burner, the exes make sure to be there for each other.

      Their love story is indeed one of a kind. Don't you all agree?

