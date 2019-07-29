Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Characters Played By Him Which Left A Lasting Impression!

Vicky (Naam)

Pankaj Udhaas' iconic song, 'Chithi Aayi Hai' from this Sanjay Dutt starrer still manages to leave you teary-eyed even after so many years. Dutt's portrayal of a gullible Vicky who is forced to work as a smuggler in Dubai after being caught with a false visa, won him accolades and praises from all corners.

Ballu Balram (Khal Nayak)

Considered to be one of his career-defining performances, Dutt as a badass gangster was simply outstanding! And not to forget, his iconic line - 'Nayak nahi, khalnayak hoon main'.

Raghu (Vaastav)

Sanjay Dutt as the menacing, yet vulnerable Raghu bhai pulled off one more solid-gold performance. Remember his dialogue, 'Asli hai asli, pachaas tola pachaas'?

Munna Bhai (Munna Bhai MBBS)

A goon with a heart-of-gold! The actor dropped a pleasant surprise with this Rajkumar Hirani directorial and gave us many reasons to go 'wow'.

Kancha Cheena (Agneepath)

Stepping into Danny Danzongpa's iconic role of Kancha Cheena in this remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath, Dutt gave his villainy act, his own delicious twist.