Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Characters Played By Him That Left A Lasting Impression!

There's hardly anyone out there who can match his style and swag! We are speaking about Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who is celebrating his 60th birthday today. In a career spanning over three decades, the actor lovingly called as 'Sanju baba' by his fans, has been a part of many super-hit flicks and given us some really memorable characters to cherish.

As Dutt turns a year older today, we walk down the memory lane and revisit some of his most popular roles which struck a chord with the audience.

Vicky (Naam) Pankaj Udhaas' iconic song, 'Chithi Aayi Hai' from this Sanjay Dutt starrer still manages to leave you teary-eyed even after so many years. Dutt's portrayal of a gullible Vicky who is forced to work as a smuggler in Dubai after being caught with a false visa, won him accolades and praises from all corners. Ballu Balram (Khal Nayak) Considered to be one of his career-defining performances, Dutt as a badass gangster was simply outstanding! And not to forget, his iconic line - 'Nayak nahi, khalnayak hoon main'. Raghu (Vaastav) Sanjay Dutt as the menacing, yet vulnerable Raghu bhai pulled off one more solid-gold performance. Remember his dialogue, 'Asli hai asli, pachaas tola pachaas'? Munna Bhai (Munna Bhai MBBS) A goon with a heart-of-gold! The actor dropped a pleasant surprise with this Rajkumar Hirani directorial and gave us many reasons to go 'wow'. Kancha Cheena (Agneepath) Stepping into Danny Danzongpa's iconic role of Kancha Cheena in this remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath, Dutt gave his villainy act, his own delicious twist.

