THEY DAMAGED OUR LIVES: When An ANGRY Sanjay Dutt BLAMED His First Wife Richa's Parents For Divorce

Sanjay On Divorcing Richa Owing To Her Illness

While speaking to Movie Magazine in 1993, when Sanjay Dutt was asked if Richa Sharma's illness is the reason behind their divorce, he had said, "These accusations are false. I'm not that kind of a man, who stops loving his wife if she loses her hair."

These allegations are made up to evoke a reaction from me. The kind of encouragement I have given Richa, I don't think anybody else has."

Sanjay Had Slammed Richa’s Parents

He was quoted as saying, "My marriage with Richa is over. We cannot get back together again. I've got nothing against Richa but her parents have damaged our lives. They interfered too much. They have hurled so many accusations at me."

Sanjay Had Blamed Richa Sharma’s Sister As Well..

Speaking of her, Sanjay Dutt had said, "Basically, it's her (Richa) sister, who's doing all the talking and has created a lot of bad blood between us. So, it's a problem between a husband and a wife. If there has to be some compromises, it has to be between Richa and me. Who the hell is she to interfere?"

Sanjay Dutt On What Went Wrong With Richa Sharma

Speaking of his bitter equation with Richa Sharma, he was quoted as saying, "Even before she got cancer, she used to crib a lot ‘I hate India..' and that kind of shit. ‘I don't like staying here.. In New York, my father this.. my father that..'"

He Further Added..

"She would keep asking me, ‘Why do you need to work till 10 in the night? I don't like the pattern of your work. Why can't you come home at 8'o clock?'"

"Look, she has been an actress herself. She knows how the industry works. People feel that our marriage suffered because Richa fell seriously ill. On the contrary, I thought her illness would bring us together. But her family spoilt it."

Sanjay: I Will Always Respect Her

When Sanjay Dutt was asked if he will ever consider reconciling with her in future, he said, "We can be friends after a few years. I will always respect and care about her. Look, I am not blaming her alone. If it is her fault it is my fault too. But where the question of spending life together arise.. No!"

When Sanjay Was Asked If He Will Marry Again..

When asked about the same, he replied, "See, I have had a bad experience and I am scared of marriage now." My daughter was kept away from me. I miss her so much. I used to write to Richa's father, he'd kept quiet. How much do you want me to take - they pushed me against the wall. So, my attitude is now f*** them."