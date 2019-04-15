I Was Very ANGRY: Sanjay Dutt Had SLAMMED His First Wife Richa When His Daughter Called Him 'Uncle'

Sanjay Had Slammed Richa Sharma

He was quoted as saying, "I was very angry and questioned Richa about it. Even if I'm not around is it not Richa's duty to keep my memory alive in my child's mind? I told Richa ‘If I was in your place and the situation was reversed, I would have made sure to keep your memory was kept alive.' She never did that"

Sanjay Dutt Had Slammed Her Parents As Well..

He further added, "I remember she was in hospital dying and her parents questioned me, ‘Okay now what about Trishala?' I countered, ‘What about her?' They said they would like to keep Trishala with them. I said ‘Why are you talking like that? Richa is still alive. She's not even dead. Besides, your priorities should lie with your daughter."

Sanjay Dutt Had Also Refused To Fight For The Custody Of Trishala

When asked if he would do that, he had said, "How much to fight? I am tired. I don't want the custody of my daughter right now. But whatever happens, I want the liberty to meet her anytime I want."

Sanjay Dutt On The Distance Between Him & Trishala

"I feel a lot but I realise somewhere down the line when she grows up, she is going to ask her mother, ‘Where's my father?'. I will be there for her then. But even at that time, I won't get back with Richa."

‘Trishala Doesn’t Know My Family’

In the same interview, Sanjay Dutt had also asserted that Trishala doesn't know anyone from his family and he would like to bring her to India, so that she could know more about her dad's family.

Cut To Present..

Trishala is on a very good term with her dad Sanjay Dutt and his third wife, Maanayata Dutt. In fact, in a recent interaction with her fans on Instagram, Trishala was asked how it feels to live without parents, she had said, "It's fine, I guess. I never lived with them to begin with (I did but I was so young I don't remember much) so I can't really answer how it feels living without them."

Trishala On Her Parents

When asked if she's more like her mother or father, Trishala had said, "My attitude and temper is like my dad. My kindness, gentleness and loving side is from my mom. My giving side and style is from both my parents."

She also added that in certain aspects, she's a badass like her dad.

Unaffected By The Pas, Trishala Is One Proud Daughter

When Trishala was quizzed, how it feels to be Sanjay Dutt's daughter, she had replied, "Honestly, it feels normal. He's like any other father. When I'm with him, it feels like I'm with my dad. It doesn't feel any different than wht you probably feel when you are with your father."