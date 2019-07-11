Sanjay Dutt: Madhuri Dixit & I STOPPED Talking Halfway During Our Last Film Together

Dutt On His Chemistry With Madhuri Being Compared To Big B & Rekha

There is no denying that Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit were one of the hottest on-screen pairs of the silver screen. Their sizzling chemistry pulled a myriad of movie-goers to the theatres and they also gave many hit films together.

When Dutt was asked if he feels like he and Madhuri are just like Dharmendra and Hema Malini or Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, here's what he said...

Sanjay Dutt Says 'No'

Sanjay Dutt was quoted as saying, "Madhuri Dixit is a good human being and the best dancer we have. There was terrific chemistry between us on screen.

No, we weren't at all like Dharmendra-Hema Malini or Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha simply because we didn't do as many films together as they did."

Sanjay Dutt Reveals He & Madhuri Stopped Talking Halfway During Mahaanta Shoot

While speaking of his fall-out with Madhuri, Sanjay Dutt was quoted as saying, "There was terrific chemistry between us on screen. There was a certain magic in Saajan, Sahibaan and Khal-Nayak. Mahaanta, our last film together was a disaster because halfway through, MD (Madhuri Dixit) and I stopped talking. Naturally, the film was completed under stress."

Sanjay-Madhuri's Link-Up Rumours

During the 90s, rumours were rife that Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit were a 'thing'. However, neither party confirmed the rumour and always maintained that they're good friends and they enjoy working with each other owing to their good chemistry.

Cut To Present

Despite not talking to each other for a very long time, last year, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit gave their nod to feature in the same film and they worked together for Karan Johar's Kalank.

Though the film was an absolute disaster, fans were enlightened to spot Madhuri and Sanjay together under one roof during the film's events!