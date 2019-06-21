Sanjay Dutt's HEARTBREAKING Confession: I Used To Remove Flies From My Daal & Drink It In Pune Jail

My Co-accused Asked, ''How Can You Drink This Daal?''

''Usne poocha, 'Tu makkhi wali daal kaise pi jata hai?' Toh maine bola, 'Yahan protein nahin milta hai, daal mein protein hota hai'.' Later, Dutt added, 'Aaj biwi ne ghar mein kaali daal phir se banayi toh main complain nahi kar sakta!'''

I Didn't Want My Children To See Me In Torn Clothes

''When I was in jail, it was very difficult for me to not see my children for three years. There were moments when I really wanted to see them. My wife used to say, 'Main unko leke aati hoon'. But I told her, 'Never, unko yahan kabhi mat lana, I don't want them here'. I didn't want them to see me in torn clothes and the topi.''

I Told Them That I Was Shooting In The Mountains

''I didn't want them to live with that image. Aaj kal ke bachche bahut smart ho gaye hain, bolte thay 'Papa ko photo wala phone lagao'. I used to speak to them twice a month. I told tell them that I was shooting in the mountains and didn't have proper connection. That's what they know even today.''

When He Got Arrested

''I was shooting in Mauritus when my sister called and said that I was being charged for keeping rifles, and I said, 'Oh really?' Then dad called me and asked me to meet the Indian embassy officials. I went to the embassy and they said, 'Koi nahin, tum shooting finish kar ke aa jao'.''

I Saw 50,000 Policemen Pointing Their Guns At Me

''But I couldn't, because I didn't know what was happening back home. When I reached Bombay airport, tab woh purana wala airport tha, I was coming down from the slide, and I saw 50,000 policemen pointing their guns at me, as if I was Osama Bin Laden.'''

I Didn't Know What TADA Was

''I swear I didn't know what TADA was. When MN Singh (the then Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Mumbai) came and said that I was being booked in the Mumbai blast case, I broke down. I was like, 'How can you expect me to blast my own city? Go against my country?' He said, 'I am sorry, but I have to arrest you'.''

Those who are not aware, Sanjay Dutt completed his prison term in 2016. The actor was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank.