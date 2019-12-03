Don't Take Aishwarya Rai's Phone Number: When Sanjay Dutt's Sisters Warned Him To Not Woo Her!

Here's What Sanjay Dutt Had Said...

While chatting with Cineblitz, the 'casanova of the 90s' had revealed, "My sisters warned me before I came for this session. They told me 'Don't you woo her. Don't take her number. Don't send her flowers'."

Sanjay On Aishwarya

In the same interview, Sanjay Dutt had also said, "If she stood on (the) road, they'd all come to a screeching halt. If I did the same, they'd run over me."

Sanjay Knew About Aishwarya Even Before Her Debut

For the unversed, this interview had happened even before Aishwarya's debut. So, when the interviewer had asked Dutt if he knows her already, here's what he had said and left Aishwarya all surprised...

"Hey! Who doesn't know about her? Look I saw her in the Pepsi ad. In fact everyone did. Actually, my sisters like her a lot. They find her very beautiful. They've met her."

Sanjay's First Impression Of Aishwarya

'Baba' also revealed his reaction when he saw Aishwarya's Pepsi ad for the first time and said, "Who's that beautiful woman!"

However, Sanjay didn't find Aishwarya 'hot'. Cineblitz had also quoted Aishwarya as saying, "He (Sanjay Dutt) said that I'm not hot. Oh God! What's going to happen to me?"

Cut To Present...

Aishwarya and Dutt share a great rapport! Sanjay Dutt is currently gearing up for his next release - Panipat. Aishwarya, on the other, will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.