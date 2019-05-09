Shahid Kapoor's HEARTBREAKING Confession: It HURTS To See Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Together

Shahid On Seeing Kareena & Saif Together

In an interview with a leading daily, Shahid had admitted that it hurts to see the photographs of Saif and Kareena together. He was quoted as saying, "It will be dishonest to say that this doesn't affect me. I am human, it hurts to see and read this all the time."

Shahid: I'm Trying To Be happy

"I guess I have no choice but to live and deal with it. I'll cherish the good memories of that relationship and move on. That's what I'm doing - looking at the positive side and trying to be happy," had added Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Also Spoke About The Pain He Had To Go Through While Promoting Jab We Met Amid His Break Up

In another interview, Speaking of the same, Shahid told Rajeev Masand. "Yes, it was a very trying period for me for almost a month, and it was very clearly a question for me of choosing between my personal feelings and my profession.

I had two choices, one was to come back and not talk at all, not go out in the press and not interact with the media- which would save me the pain of answering questions which I am uncomfortable about, or go out there and promote my film which was releasing in three weeks."

Shahid Came Out As A True Professional

He further added, "I chose to do the latter, because I think it was important for me as a hero to be there for my film and I had great faith in the film. So yes it was difficult and uncomfortable but I accepted that as a part of the way things work out here."

Shahid On His Break-up Being A Hot Topic Of Discussion

"I think the most difficult was to not talk about because it was so public and it was really important for me as a person to draw a line as they are areas that are very personal and it's not classy to talk about them in print."

He Further Added...

"It's only between two people and not to be discussed publicly and yet not talk about it at all because there are many questions that people have.

So the most difficult thing was finding that middle path which comfortable with and also that gave people enough to be comfortable with. At least you have spoken about it and that was important," concluded Shahid.

Cut To Present

Shahid is happily married to Mira Kapoor and is a proud father of two kids - Misha and Zain. Whereas, Kareena is raising Taimur Ali Khan, along with Saif Ali Khan.