English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahrukh Khan: Whichever Film I Do Is The BEST In The World Because I Am The BEST In The World

    By
    |

    The last few years have not worked in very favour of Superstar Shahrukh Khan as his recent films faced more failures and criticisms than praises. We got our hands on an old interview of Shahrukh Khan, post the success of Devdas, wherein SRK had went on record saying that whatever film he does is the best in the world as he is the best in the world!

    When SRK Was All Praises For Himself

    While talking to The Hindu, SRK was quoted as saying, "I'll be honest with you. I believe whichever film I do is the best in the world. Because I'm the best in the world. And I'm not being pompous."

    SRK Had Said That He Makes Sure That His Films Work

    "It's something I really believe. I'm never surprised when my films do well. I'm surprised when other people's films do well (laughs). The success of my films is a foregone conclusion. I've been around for 11 years. And every time I make sure my film works."

    SRK: You Can’t Fool Audiences’ Hearts

    "I choose my directors very carefully. There's something that I believe about the audience: you can fool their eyes and minds. But you can never fool their hearts. And my films and performances are always from the heart."

    SRK On Rating Himself On A Scale Of 1- 10.

    "There's a certain amount of goodwill that some actors accumulate over the years as an actor and human being. I'm luckily one of them. The audience no longer responds to my performances per se.

    As an actor I rate myself as three or four on a scale of 1-10. But they rate me as eight because they react to me as a person."

    Cut To Present

    Shahrukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero and the film failed to impress the critics and the audiences. He is expected to do Don 3 next but the actor hasn't confirmed anything yet!

    Gauri Khan: Shahrukh Khan Is More Romantic Than I Am

    Read more about: shahrukh khan
    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 7:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue