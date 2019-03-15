Shahrukh Khan: Whichever Film I Do Is The BEST In The World Because I Am The BEST In The World

When SRK Was All Praises For Himself

While talking to The Hindu, SRK was quoted as saying, "I'll be honest with you. I believe whichever film I do is the best in the world. Because I'm the best in the world. And I'm not being pompous."

SRK Had Said That He Makes Sure That His Films Work

"It's something I really believe. I'm never surprised when my films do well. I'm surprised when other people's films do well (laughs). The success of my films is a foregone conclusion. I've been around for 11 years. And every time I make sure my film works."

SRK: You Can’t Fool Audiences’ Hearts

"I choose my directors very carefully. There's something that I believe about the audience: you can fool their eyes and minds. But you can never fool their hearts. And my films and performances are always from the heart."

SRK On Rating Himself On A Scale Of 1- 10.

"There's a certain amount of goodwill that some actors accumulate over the years as an actor and human being. I'm luckily one of them. The audience no longer responds to my performances per se.

As an actor I rate myself as three or four on a scale of 1-10. But they rate me as eight because they react to me as a person."

Cut To Present

Shahrukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero and the film failed to impress the critics and the audiences. He is expected to do Don 3 next but the actor hasn't confirmed anything yet!