English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahrukh Khan: I'm Very Arrogant; You Can't Tell Me What Not To Tell My Wife, I Guard That Jealously

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Throwback Tuesday is here and we're here with an old interview of Shahrukh Khan wherein, the actor had admitted that when it comes to personal things, he's very arrogant and one should never advise him about his personal things. While speaking to NDTV 24x7's Managing Editor Sonia Singh, when SRK was asked to comment on his smoking controversy and does he think being an actor it's his responsibilty to not influence his fans in a wrong way, here's what the superstar had said..

    I Tell Children All The Time 'Please Do Not Smoke'

    SRK said, "As an actor, my duty is to act and I am true believer of that. See, I cannot dilute what I do by having too many things on my mind. I do not any which way endorse smoking or any other ill habit which is socially wrong and I tell children all the time, please do not smoke because it is the worst."

    SRK Further Added..

    "But I do not like anyone telling me personally what to do and what not to do. I guard that very, very strongly. There are times when I know the vulnerability of being a star leads to certain comments and things. I will not apologise for that."

    SRK: You Cannot Tell Me What Not To Say My Wife

    "I am very arrogant about those things, the personal things. You cannot tell me how to earn a packet, you cannot tell me what to eat, what to wear, what not to say my wife, these are personal things. I guard that very jealously. Besides that, as a duty, I think my foremost duty is to act."

    SRK Further Revealed That He's Willing To Set Some Parameters For Himself

    "There are some parameters I have set to myself. I will not use a certain kind of language in a movie. This year, I would like to dedicate myself to make movies for kids, not childish movies but a movie for kids, take technology of Indian cinema further."

    SRK On Doing Public Service Message

    "But apart from that, if I am called upon to do a public service message, I do it. I do not know what duties I should follow. I think each one of us has been made by God to do one thing, and we should concentrate on that."

    SRK Said He Will Refrain From Sharing His Viewpoints

    "I have just about started doing the acting right, so I do not want to lose out the opportunity of learning more. But if I am ever called for my viewpoints, I do not say them - not because I am a hypocrite or coward, but because they get misinterpreted."

    SRK On Being Misinterpreted

    "Smoking in a pubic place can get misinterpreted, being at a cricket match can be misinterpreted. So I am not going to say something which is very strong politically, which will get misinterpreted because half the people think that I am very close to the Congress and I am going to join politics."

    What do you think about this opinion of SRK? Let us know in the comments section below..

    Sara Ali Khan Goes All AWKWARD; IGNORES Ex-boyfriend Veer At SOTY 2 Screening

    Read more about: shahrukh khan gauri khan
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 10:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue