    When An Upset Salman Khan Took A Dig At Shahrukh Khan: He Used To Call Me Sir During Struggling Days

    By Rahul
    |

    Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan are really good friends now but they had their ups and downs. Who can forget their infamous fight on the occasion of Katrina Kaif's birthday? After the brawl, Salman gave many interviews in which he mentioned that he will never forgive SRK. In one of the interviews to a daily, Bhai took a sly dig at Badshaah and said that Shahrukh used to call him sir during his struggling days.

    SRK Used To Call Me Sir

    ''Shahrukh was like my brother. He used to call me sir, sir during his struggling days. I have seen SRK go from door to door asking for work. He has become a different person now. Only God can come and make us friends again, and that is not happening."

    It's My Fault

    Later, when Karan Johar asked Shahrukh about his cold war with Salman on Koffee With Karan, SRK said, "If Salman is angry with me, it is 100% my fault."

    Shahrukh Should Have Come To My House To Say Sorry

    However, Salman did not accept his apology and said, "If Shahrukh wanted to say sorry, he should have called me or come to my place. He chose to say sorry in public which I think is not proper. I know he will never say what happened that night.''

    Flash Forward

    After their patch-up, Shahrukh talked about his bond with Salman, "I didn't know Salman at all back then. I can't even remember when we became friends. I don't have an idea now that you are asking me about him, and I'm trying to remember how we became friends. I think that's what friendship is about. You don't know where, when and how it starts. And if you don't know when it starts, it means it will never end. ''

    I Can Never Think Of Him As A Colleague

    ''Now that you've asked me, I can tell you one thing. Karan Arjun was the time when we started spending a lot of time together. We were with each other the whole day and spent time together. We kind of hit it off from the very beginning.''

    ''It also stems from the fact that, for me, he has always been someone who I would respect because I have been, in a way, brought up by his family when I was new to this city. So, I can never think of him as a colleague. He is a friend, a very dear friend,'' he had told a daily.

    We Had Issues

    ''Yes, we've gotten into rifts and have had issues. We might still have another one someday, we may not. But it's always been strangely nice between the two of us, even during fights. We both like each other a lot and it's very strange for most people who see us.''

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 22:30 [IST]
