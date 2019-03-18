Shashi Kapoor's 81st Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Actor Who Wooed Us With His Charming Smile

Not An Actor, Shashi Kapoor Wanted To Become A Film-maker

In a Filmfare interview, he revealed, "When I was 10, Raj ji (Kapoor) gave me a movie camera. With this 16 mm Bell & Howell, I made my first film Phansi. I always wanted to make films, not star in them. But when I started looking for any kind of work that would pay me a little more, I landed up with jobs as an actor."

Family Comes First

"I was on time, very disciplined but did not work Sundays, took six weeks off from work to be with my family. I did upset a lot of producers and directors, including my brother, Mr. Raj Kapoor, when I did Satyam Shivam Sundaram...

I refused to work on Sun­days, Christmas, New Year, Diwali and Holi. In the Hindi film world, there is no such thing as a holiday," recalled the late actor.

Big B Recalls What Happened During Deewar Premiere

"The film started and Shashi ji was beside me in the next seat. We never said a word. Premiere butterflies. But when the scene under the bridge started, the ‘mere pass maa hai' [I have my mother] moment, I felt a gentle hand on mine. It was Shashi ji's.

"He never spoke, but the way he held my hand said everything. It was reassurance, it was affection. It was everything that a struggling actor that had once played an ‘extra' in a film that starred this gentleman sitting next to me, had never ever dreamt would happen."

When Shashi Kapoor Recalled His First Meeting With Jennifer

"While with Prithvi Theatres one day I saw a beautiful girl with a scarf and heavy eardrops sitting in the audience. That moment was the turning point in my life. Two years later I married Jennifer. She belongs to the stage too."

Sharmilee Tagore Fondly Remembers The Late Actor

"Shashi would constantly tease me because I would argue a lot with the directors on the sets. Each time, he'd remind to get on with it -- 'don't bicker, just do it!'

This is what I've learnt from him. When you are doing a film for money or to help a friend out, be clear about the motives and then finish what needs to be done."

"When you come to the set, and are aware of the limitations of the script or the director, don't expect the pigs to fly."