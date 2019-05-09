Nasty! Linking Me To Ameesha Patel Is Like Linking Me To Wall’s Ice Cream: Sunny Deol

How's That For A Retort?

Sunny told a leading daily, ''Did she really say that? Well linking me to Ameesha is like linking me to Wall's ice cream. How's that for a retort? Honestly, Ameesha's a nice girl and extremely talented. We got along well but that's all. There's neither smoke nor fire here.''

When asked, ''How Does Your Wife React When Girls Drool All Over You?''

''Where, where, where are the girls? I'm sure she's okay with my female fans. Pooja has been an excellent wife. She's been extremely understanding about my profession. She's been my strength in my dark moments. It's not been easy for her but she has never complained. We've known each other for over 20 years and our relationship is just perfect today.''

When Sunny Took A Dig At The Media

''There's lot of favouritism in the media. Just because I haven't sucked up to certain egos, I've been sidelined. I understand I'm not media savvy but Bobby's got journo friends everywhere. Yet he hasn't been projected in the right way.''

Media Has Something Against Us

‘'Not one of his journo friends has written about his hits. Do you know Badal and Bichchoo have done as much business in the North as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai? But Bobs never got a fair write-up. I feel the media has something against us... but I don't know what."

I Didn't Have To Do Drugs To Become A National Hero

Talking about the number game in Bollywood, Sunny had said, ''Fortunately, I didn't have to do drugs to become a national hero. My patriotism has worked instead. In any case, none of us Deols has been into this number game, we've believed in doing our work sincerely and that's it. I believe in myself. I've never allowed depression to get the better of me. I've worked very hard to survive.''