Sushmita Sen Birthday Special: 4 Factors That Prove The Former Miss Universe Is A Superwoman!
Sushmita Sen, the first-ever Miss Universe from India, is celebrating her 44th birthday today. The evergreen beauty, who bought the Miss Universe crown to India in 1994, has always been the definition of beauty with brains since then. Today, when she is turning a year older, Sushmita Sen has carved a niche for herself with the fascinating fearlessness and grace she possesses.
Even though she was never a part of the rat race to be in the top league, Sushmita Sen has always been considered as one of the most gorgeous women Indian silver screen has ever had. She has truly inspired her fans, especially women to be confident in their own skin and live life to the fullest.
Here are the 4 factors that prove Sushmita Sen indeed, is a superwoman. Have a look...
The Fearlessness
Sushmita Sen has always amazed us with her fearlessness. She set the real definition for fearlessness, first by participating in the Miss India contest without proper training or support, then adopting her first child and happily embracing motherhood at the age of 25, never trying so hard to be in the Bollywood race, and always following her heart.
The Proud Mother
Sushmita Sen has always amazed us with her fearlessness. She set the real definition for fearlessness, first by participating in the Miss India contest without proper training or support, then adopting her first child and happily embracing motherhood at the age of 25, never trying so hard to be in the Bollywood race, and always following her heart.
Following Her Heart
Sushmita Sen has always amazed us with her fearlessness. She set the real definition for fearlessness, first by participating in the Miss India contest without proper training or support, then adopting her first child and happily embracing motherhood at the age of 25, never trying so hard to be in the Bollywood race, and always following her heart.
Inspiring With Her Positivity
Sushmita Sen has always amazed us with her fearlessness. She set the real definition for fearlessness, first by participating in the Miss India contest without proper training or support, then adopting her first child and happily embracing motherhood at the age of 25, never trying so hard to be in the Bollywood race, and always following her heart.