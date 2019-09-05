Teachers' Day 2019: How Was Deepika Padukone As A Student? Her Teacher Shares Fond Memories

Deepika's Teacher Calls Her A 'Hard Worker' & Simple Soul'

Dr Ashley wrote, "A hard worker, simple soul and who knew what she always wanted to do was Deepu. Firstly, I am so proud of the way Deepu has grown up in life and on screen too. It feels good that one of my students is now India's superstar."

Deepika Was An All-rounder During Her School Days

"Deepika or Deepu, as I call here, was my student for over 7 years in Bangalore. She was not only a good sportsperson but brilliant on stage too, be it dancing, singing or acting."

Did You Know This?

"She was also part of the Sophia Brass Ensemble and Choir which was the best in the country. I can still remember her beautiful Soprano Voice singing in the Choir. I do hope one day I would get to work on her voice again and she brings out her own album."

The Actress Was Into Music As Well!

"For those who don't know, Deepu has a lovely elegant voice and I do wish to see her using that singing voice again. As for musical productions, the last one Deepu did with me directing was ‘Fiddler on the Roof'- one of the most famous Broadway productions that was a big hit in Bangalore."

Her Teacher Reveals Her Most Beautiful Trait

"Coming from a famous family, Deepika was humble and simple which was such a beautiful trait in her. I am still trying to remember the day when she did not have a smile on her face. Deepu, you have reached the stars, you have achieved it all, remember you do not need to prove anything to anyone, just live your dream and continue reaching for the stars. You are already that beautiful star in the sky."

Deepika & Her Teacher's Beautiful Bond Will Leave You With A Smile

"It is your hard work and dedication that has made you what you are today. As you start this new chapter in your life being married, just remember that the roads are always not smooth, negotiate each curve and the steep climb with love and utmost care, there is always that happiness in your destination. As your beloved teacher, I will always be there for you, to lend support in whatever way you require."