That One Gesture Of Nick Jonas That Changed His & Priyanka Chopra's Lives Forever!

When Priyanka Decided Nick Is A Keeper

During the Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra spoke to Anupama Chopra and revealed that one gesture of Nick Jonas that really touched her heart, while she was dating him.

"It was the second or the third date. This was in Los Angeles and I was doing this big meeting with my team from India and my team from America. Both had come down. It was clash of the titans, figuring-out-life meeting."

Nick Was Ignoring Her For PeeCee's Own Sake

Priyanka had further added, "We were on a boat with a bunch of our friends and it was the Memorial Day weekend. All our friends were like ‘Why you have to go? Don't go for work now, chutti hai'."

"I was trying to give hints, like ‘If someone gives me a reason, I'll cancel it.' He (Nick) is ignoring me and I was like ‘Didn't he hear me?' So I go again, ‘Well, if someone gives me a reason' and he is ignoring me again."

Nick's This Gesture Won Over PeeCee

"Finally, the third time, he took me aside and said, ‘I'm not stupid. I just want you to know that I know how hard you work to be where you are. If you could have cancelled your meeting, you would have done it. Should you cancel your meeting?' I said I shouldn't. So he said, ‘Then don't. I'm gonna take our friends out for dinner, we'll wait for you. Finish and come back'."

And.. Then Priyanka Made Up Her Mind That Nick's A Keeper

"When I was driving to my meeting, I sat back and thought he's hosting our friends and waiting for me to finish and come back. That's when I knew that he's a keeper. He knows how much it takes," had concluded Priyanka.

Priyanka might have starred in many romantic films but it's her real love story, which is our favourite!