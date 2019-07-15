These Pictures Of Katrina Kaif Prove That She Is A Beach Bum!

'Why is she always by the sea? Because the sea is freedom and she is free,' this popular quote perfectly fits Katrina Kaif's life. One look at her Instagram page and you would realize that the actress loves beaches and never misses a chance to take a quick trip to the sand and sea.

In fact, as we write this, the actress is currently vacationing on the exotic beaches of Mexico to ring in her 36th birthday, which falls tomorrow. Speaking about her birthday plan, a source had earlier shared, "It is a double celebration for Katrina as her career has also witnessed an upward spiral. With Bharat winning her accolades, she is feeling reassured and is in a great space professionally. So, she wanted to take a break from the chaotic life of Mumbai and let her hair down with her near and dear ones."

Meanwhile, we have compiled a few pictures of Katrina, which prove that the leggy lass just can't get enough of beaches.

Blue Is Her Color Katrina Kaif takes to the water like a fish and this picture is the proof. Katrina Goes 'Beachy' 'Salt in my air, sand in my hair, ' Katrina is definitely living up to these lines in this click. 'Seas' The Moment That hair flip by Katrina in the cool blue waters is making us go green with envy. Hello Beautiful We are all hearts over this gorgeous lady posing with the sea as the backdrop. Katrina Is Giving Us Plenty Of Beach Vibes One look at this picture and all we can say is, 'Smell the sea and feel the sky, let your soul and spirit fly.'

