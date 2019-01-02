 »   »   »  Upcoming Bollywood Films In 2019: Gully Boy, Kabir Singh, Bharat, Saaho, Housefull 4, Brahmastra

Uri (Release Date- January 11)

After stealing our hearts with his power-packed performances last year in Sanju, Raazi and Manmarziyan, Vicky Kaushal steps into an unexplored territory with Aditya Dhar's Uri which is based on he 2016 surgical strikes on Pakistan, after the Uri Base Camp in Jammu & Kashmir was attacked.

The Accidental Prime Minister (Release Date- 11 January)

The film is based on Sanjaya Baru's controversial book, The Accidental Prime Minister and has Anupam Kher essaying the role of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Thackeray (Release Date-January 25)

This Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer rrevolves around the life of Bal Thackarey, one of most renowned cartoonists in the world of his times and founder of the Indian political party Shiv Sena.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (Release Date- January 25)

One of the most-awaited movies of 2019, Kangana Ranaut portrays Rani Laxmibai in this historical drama. The film also marks Kangana's directorial debut.

Cheat India (Release Date- January 25)

Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India revolves around the corruption and malpractices in the Indian education system.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (Release Date- February 1)

Real-life father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor share screen space for the first time in this 'unexpected romance of 2019' which marks the directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar.

Sonchiriya (Release Date- February 8)

Abhishek Chaubey is back with yet another hard-hitting story with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Sonchiriya revolves around the dacoits of central India.

Gully Boy (Release Date- February 14)

Ranveer Singh plays the role of a street rapper in this Zoya Akhtar directorial which explores the underground hip-hop scene of Mumbai and is said to be loosely inspired by the life of rapper Divine. The film also stars Alia Bhatt.

Total Dhamaal (Release Date- February 22)

Inder Kumar brings back the iconic jodi, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit together on celluloid after 18 years in this comic caper which also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (Release Date- March 1)

After the debacle of their last release, Namaste England, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra reunite again for Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which talks aboutthe "dilemma" of 'Bharat vs India', the country's urban-rural divide.

The film has Arjun playing a Haryanvi cop while Parineeti plays an ambitious girl from the corporate world.

Luka Chuppi (Release Date- March 1)

Heartthrob Karthik Aaryan is all set to work his charm again with Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi which also stars Kriti Sanon. Both the actors play TV reporters from Mathura in this flick.

Badla (Release Date- March 8)

After Pink, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu reunite for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller 'Badla'.

Taapsee was earlier quoted as saying, ""This is going to be a riveting thriller. It's Sujoy's favourite genre and I am yet another time out of my comfort zone which I actually enjoy the most."

Kesari (Release Date- March 21)

This Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra starrer is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. The film is directed by Anurag Singh.

Mental Hai Kya (Release Date- March 29)

Directed by National award winning director Prakash kovelmudi and written by Kanika Dhillon, Mental Hai Kya reunites the Queen duo, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut.

The film talks about celebrating the "imperfections and the crazy within us".

Zoya Factor (Release Date- April 5)

After making his Bollywood debut with Karwaan last year, Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan teams up with Sonam Kapoor for the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's book by the same name.

Kalank (Release Date- April 19)

Alleged former flames Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt reunite after twenty years for this Karan Johar's period drama which also stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Kalank is set in the period of 1940s.

De De Pyaar De (Release date- April 26)

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu team up for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, 'De De Pyaar De'.

Arjun Patiala (Release Date- May 3)

Diljit Dosanjh plays a cop with a quirky sense of humour while his love interest played by Kriti Sanon who is a scoop-hungry crime reporter with a TV channel. The film also stars Varun Sharma.

Student of The Year 2 (Release Date- May 10)

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey turn students for Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. The flick marks the acting debut of Tara and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya.

Jabariya Jodi (Release Date- May 17)

After Hasee Toh Phasee, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra collaborate once again for Prashant Singh's Jabariya Jodi which revolves around the theme of 'pakadwa vivaah'.

India's Most Wanted (Release Date- May 24)

Arjun Kapoor plays an intelligence officer in this true-life story of a secret mission that took place between 2012 and 2014, leading to the arrest of a terrorist without a single bullet being fired.

Kabir Singh (Release Date- June 21)

Shahid Kapoor steps into Vijay Deverakonda's shoes in this Hindi remake of Telugu cult hit, Arjun Reddy. Kiara Advani plays his love interest.

Bharat (Release Date- Eid 2019)

The successful trio- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar team up for this official adaptation of the Korean film, 'Ode to My Father'.

Good News (Release Date- July 19)

Akshay Kumar- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani play married couples trying for a baby in Raj Mehta's family drama, 'Good News'.

Saaho (Release Date- August 15)

After the stupendous success of Baahubali, Prabhas will be back on the big screen with Saaho. The action-thriller is the south star's first Bollywood film and has him sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor.

Batla House (Release Date- August 15)

John Abraham's role in this film is inspired by Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the Batla House encounter a decade ago on September 19.

Mission Mangal (Release Date- August 15)

This multistarrer helmed by Jagan Shakti is inspired by the women scientists who worked on India's 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission aka MOM.

Chhichhore (Release Date- August 30)

Touted to be a "riveting story of today's generation", this Sushant Singh Rajput- Shraddha Kapoor film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Made In China (Release Date- August 30)

Made In China has Rajkummar Rao playing a struggling Gujarati businessman on a bizzare journey to success with the help of his wife played by Mouni Roy.

Marjaavaan (Release Date- October 2)

After 'Ek Villain', Sidharth Malhotra and Ritiesh Deshmukh share screen space again in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. The thriller has Ritesh playing a pint-sized antagonist and also stars Tara Sutaria.

Housefull 4 (Release Date- Diwali 2019)

Sajid Nadiadwala's comic caper which revolves around the theme of reincarnation, stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Rana Daggubati.

Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior (Release Date: November 22)

This Om Raut directorial features Ajay Devgn as Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare who made history with Sinhagad battle. The historical film has Saif Ali Khan essaying an anti-hero.

Panipat (Release Date: December 6)

After Mohenjo Daro's flop show, Ashutosh Gowarikar is back with his next directorial which revolves around the third battle of Panipat. The war drama stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

Brahmastra (Release Date- Christmas 2019)

Real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt come together for Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure, 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and marks Nagarjuna's Hindi comeback.

The first part of this trilogy will be releasing in Christmas 2019.