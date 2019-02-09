Valentine's Day Special: 5 Bollywood Proposal Scenes That Will Always Be Etched In Our Hearts

Rang De Basanti

The track ‘Tu Bin Bataye' is every lover's favourite track. But the best part of the song is its picturization. In the song, Madhavan proposes to Soha Ali Khan in the presence of her friends and it's too adorable to forget.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

"Shaadi is dal chawal for pachas saal till you die." Who wouldn't remember this dialogue of Ranbir from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

In the last scene of the film, when Bunny turned up at Naina's apartment to propose her with a ‘fake' ring, it left each and every audience in happy tears!

The ‘proposal scene' has perfectly described the uniqueness of romance.

Kal Ho Na Ho

Though it won't be counted as a happy proposal but it's one of the most heart-touching scenes of romantic movies.

Remember how Aman reads out Rohit's blank diary while confessing his own love for Naina? It was pretty intense and SRK's poured his heart into that scene. Here it goes..

"Naina kaash mein tumhe bataa sakta, mein tumhe kitna chahta hoon. Main aankhein band karta hoon toh tumhe dekhta hoon, aur aankhein kholta hoon toh tumhe dekhna chahta hoon. Tum paas nahin hoti toh tumhe charon taraf mehsoos karta hoon. Har pal har ghadi har waqt mere naina mere Naina ko doondhte hain.

Ise pyar kaho, paagalpan ya mere dil ki dhadkan. Mere liye ek hi baat hai. Pyaar toh bahut log karte hain, lekin mere jaisa pyar koi nahin kar sakta, kyonki kisi ke paas tum jo nahin ho. Main tumhe bhool nahin sakta Naina.

Main tumhe bhoolna hi nahin chahta. Tum meri ho, main tumhe zindagi bhar pyar karoonga. Marte dam tak pyar karoonga aur uske baad bhi."

Band Baja Baraat

When Bittoo (Ranveer Singh) realises his love for Shruti (Anushka Sharma) and says, "Tumhare bina kisi bhi cheez me maza nahi, na kaam me, na chowmein me," it left us aww'ing over his honesty!

Rockstar

Who said that ‘proposals' has to be always romantic? Ranbir Kapoor won our hearts when he proposed Heer (Nargis Fakhri) in college campus and said, "Tu na badi cool lagti hai mujhe, aur hot bhi kitni hai tu. Girl friend ban ja meri. Tu aur main rock kar degen.. Soch ke dekh."