Valentine Week Special: 2019 Is The Year Of Love, Weddings & Engagements For Bollywood

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are the talk of the town and were spotted going out on dinner dates several times. Reports are doing the rounds that the couple is scouting for a property in Mumbai and will soon get hitched by the end of the year. There are good times ahead for Malaika and Arjun, folks!

Arbaaz Khan & Giorgia Andriani

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani have attended several events together and it is reported that the Khan-daan has given their green signal for the couple to go ahead and get married. Also, Giorgia is very friendly and has won many hearts in the industry already. Don't be surprised if the couple gets hitched by the end of 2019, peeps!

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's Instagram PDA is for everyone to see and despite the couple not making their relationship public, people can read between the lines. The duo is head-over-heels for each other and might get hitched sooner than we expected.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the new love birds in town and Alia even accompanied the Kapoor family as they headed to New York City to meet Rishi Kapoor. Reports state that the couple might get engaged as soon as their movie Brahmastra hits the theatres in Christmas 2019. Exciting times ahead for Ranbir and Alia!

Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's love for each other took everyone by surprise and the duo keep sharing lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram very often. It is stated that the couple might get hitched between September/November 2019 and is scouting for the perfect location. Without a doubt, 2019 is the year of love for Bollywood.