Valentine Week Special: These Romantic Bollywood Songs Are Perfect To Woo Your Loved Ones!

Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander)

This song is just perfect for you and your special one to revisit the time when you both felt the first pang of love for each other.

Tujhe Dekha Toh (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayege)

When you have the 'King Of Romance' Shahrukh Khan showing you how to propose your loved one, things can hardly go wrong.

Jab Pyaar Kiya (Mughal-E-Azam)

Scared to confess your feelings to your crush? Then this Madhubala song is apt to boost your confidence to bare your heart!

Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2)

Arijit Singh's soul-stirring voice is just enough to make him/her melt your arms.

Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua (Shree 40)

If your loved one has an ear for retro songs, this Raj Kapoor- Nargis track is all things perfect to be drenched in love.

Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai)

Your candle-lit dinner will be incomplete without this beautiful song whose lyrics pull your heartstrings.