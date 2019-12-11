Viral Bollywood Photos Of 2019: From Bollywood's Selfie Moment With PM Modi To Taimur's Yoga Picture

PM Modi's Selfie Moment With Bollywood Celebs

The internet went berserk when Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a frame with Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and others. It was indeed an 'epic' moment!

Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala Look

Priyanka Chopra gave everyone a taste of her eccentric style at the prestigious MET Gala this year. Her dramatic caged dress with cascading rainbow feathered skirt and cape invited many trolls on social media but, PeeCee like a boss slayed them all!

Malaika Arora's Birthday Post For Arjun Kapoor

After playing hide-and-seek with the media for a long time, Malaika Arora finally made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor Insta-official when she wished him on his birthday with this picture.

Gauri Khan & Suhana Khan Kissing Shah Rukh Khan On His Cheeks

King Khan's better-half Gauri made netizens go 'aww' when she posted this picture of her hubby getting a peck on each of his cheeks by the two ladies.

Ranveer Singh Holding Deepika Padukone's Sandals

While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone often delight us with their cute PDA both online and offline, this picture of the 'Gully Boy' actor holding his lady love's sandals at a wedding gave some ultimate husband goals.

Taimur Ali Khan's Yoga Moment

It's not just mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan who swears by yoga! Even little Tim knows that health is wealth and this picture is proof.

Aryan Khan With A Mystery Girl

While speculations around Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's Bollywood debut regularly surface in media, the star kid's love life too finds a place in the gossip columns. This picture of him with a mystery girl had set several tongues wagging.

A Starry Affair

It was an absolute delight for the audience when our Bollywood brigade including celebs like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana and others and South stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Vijay Sethupathi and Parvathy gathered under a roof to talk about cinema on a talk show.

The 'Ex' Factor

Who said exes can't be friends? Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone shut down rumours of bad blood when they sat together with their respective love interests at an award function.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Vacation Picture

While we often see stars at their glamorous best, Anushka Sharma shared this moment where she went 'unnoticed' with her hubby Virat Kohli during their Bhutan vacation.