    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vivek Oberoi: Salman Khan Is 'Badtameez'; Said I Have Relations With Aishwarya Rai, Rani (Throwback)

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Throwback Tuesday is here and we bring you the Vivek-Salman fallout when the former had come out against Bhai in public for the first time. Vivek had addressed a press conference on April 1, 2003, to announce that Salman Khan had abused and threatened him over the phone. The press conference dates back to the days when Aishwarya Rai was allegedly dating Vivek.

      Vivek had not only slammed Salman's behaviour but had also called him 'badtameez' in front of the media. Here's what he had said...

      When Vivek Had Talked About Salman

      When Vivek Had Talked About Salman

      Vivek had said, "On the night of 30th March, this incident happened. The drama went on for about five hours. Salman Khan had called me on my phone. When I picked the phone, I had realized that he's drunk and he started out saying 'Who are you? What do you think of yourself?'" (sic)

      'Salman's A Badtameez'

      'Salman's A Badtameez'

      "Initially, I couldn't figure out why Salman Khan has called me and saying such things. He talked to me very rudely. Unki zubaan badi badtmeez hai. Inti wahiyaat hai. He talked too badly," added Vivek. (sic)

      Vivek Had Alleged That Salman Was Mean To Him

      Vivek Had Alleged That Salman Was Mean To Him

      Vivek also added that Salman started comparing himself to the former and called the Saathiya actor a bad person while blurting out many mean things. Vivek also said that he told Salman, "Listen Salman, don't compare you and me. If you want to talk, I can talk. I am anything but like you. There's a difference between you and me as I know how to respect women and other people."

      Vivek: Salman Asked 'Who Am I Seeing?'

      Vivek: Salman Asked 'Who Am I Seeing?'

      Vivek also revealed that Salman had asked about his affairs. To which, the Company star had said that it was none of his business. Vivek alleged that Salman started linking his name with not only Aishwarya Rai but also Dia Mirza, Rani Mukerji and Somy Ali.

      Vivek: Salman Asked Derogatory Questions

      Vivek: Salman Asked Derogatory Questions

      Vivek also stated that, "Salman told me that I have physical relations with everybody and main sabko ek ke baad ek ghuma raha hoon. Salman also asked me derogatory questions related to these actresses' physical descriptions and later, I had to ask him to stop it!"

      Post Press Conference Scene

      Post Press Conference Scene

      Post this press conference, Vivek Oberoi was slammed by many B-town celebrities and was left cornered. This press conference also brought some distance between him and Aishwarya Rai and soon after this conference, it was reported that the duo had called it splits!

      Though Vivek and Aishwarya never confirmed their relationship to the world, their pictures and gestures said a thousand words about their proximity.

      Cut To Present

      Cut To Present

      Till today, Vivek and Salman haven't come to cordial terms. Though Vivek had tried to apologise to Salman multiple times, the latter continues to turn a blind eye to his every apology and effort to mend ties.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue