Vivek Oberoi: Salman Khan Is 'Badtameez'; Said I Have Relations With Aishwarya Rai, Rani (Throwback)

When Vivek Had Talked About Salman

Vivek had said, "On the night of 30th March, this incident happened. The drama went on for about five hours. Salman Khan had called me on my phone. When I picked the phone, I had realized that he's drunk and he started out saying 'Who are you? What do you think of yourself?'" (sic)

'Salman's A Badtameez'

"Initially, I couldn't figure out why Salman Khan has called me and saying such things. He talked to me very rudely. Unki zubaan badi badtmeez hai. Inti wahiyaat hai. He talked too badly," added Vivek. (sic)

Vivek Had Alleged That Salman Was Mean To Him

Vivek also added that Salman started comparing himself to the former and called the Saathiya actor a bad person while blurting out many mean things. Vivek also said that he told Salman, "Listen Salman, don't compare you and me. If you want to talk, I can talk. I am anything but like you. There's a difference between you and me as I know how to respect women and other people."

Vivek: Salman Asked 'Who Am I Seeing?'

Vivek also revealed that Salman had asked about his affairs. To which, the Company star had said that it was none of his business. Vivek alleged that Salman started linking his name with not only Aishwarya Rai but also Dia Mirza, Rani Mukerji and Somy Ali.

Vivek: Salman Asked Derogatory Questions

Vivek also stated that, "Salman told me that I have physical relations with everybody and main sabko ek ke baad ek ghuma raha hoon. Salman also asked me derogatory questions related to these actresses' physical descriptions and later, I had to ask him to stop it!"

Post Press Conference Scene

Post this press conference, Vivek Oberoi was slammed by many B-town celebrities and was left cornered. This press conference also brought some distance between him and Aishwarya Rai and soon after this conference, it was reported that the duo had called it splits!

Though Vivek and Aishwarya never confirmed their relationship to the world, their pictures and gestures said a thousand words about their proximity.

Cut To Present

Till today, Vivek and Salman haven't come to cordial terms. Though Vivek had tried to apologise to Salman multiple times, the latter continues to turn a blind eye to his every apology and effort to mend ties.