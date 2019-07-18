What Is It Like To Meet Priyanka Chopra In Person? Fans Reveal The REAL SIDE Of The Birthday Girl

Anubhav Nigam

"I have met Priyanka Chopra 2 times. It was wonderful the first time when I saw her at Heathrow airport. I said hello and got her autograph. The people (I think bodyguards) were not allowing me to take a picture for some reason, but it was very nice.

The second time I was able to take a photo, but I can not find it. I was at one of her movie premieres and she was there to greet everyone."

John Davis

"Well, I met her once during an awards ceremony in Mumbai. I was representing my company as a sponsor of the show and I got an opportunity to go backstage where she was chatting with a few people. Being an ardent fan, I went up to her and introduced myself. She, being her casual self, was very grounded and friendly. I told her how big a fan I was of her work and how I followed her progress closely.

She thanked me graciously for the compliment and obliged for a selfie and an autograph. But big stars are overly busy and she instantly rushed towards her vanity van to get ready and dolled up for her upcoming performance.

It was a pleasure meeting her and I experienced her beauty and talent, both, at close quarters. A moment to remember, forever!"

Niharika Katoch

"Okay so this was ages ago 2005-06. I was out with family for dinner and she was there in the same hotel for a press conference for Spice (she was the brand ambassador for them at that time).

She was a rising star back then but still a huge deal. I remember I heard people shouting her name and that's when I got to know that Priyanka is here. I saw her leaving the hotel after maybe finishing her press conference. She was walking towards the exit and her body guards were accompanying her she was looking beautiful in a blue saree and believe me she was as tall as her body guards.

I was a kid back then in 5th or 6th standard I got really excited and I didn't want to miss the opportunity of meeting her specially when the star is in your city. I arranged a pen and paper to get her autograph and rushed towards her till the time I reached she was about to sit in her car I asked her for her autograph even though there was a huge crowd and she was just about to leave she smiled and gave me her autograph and I thanked her.

I found her really sweet and humble. I came back home and pasted that paper in my autograph diary. I'll see if I can find that diary I'll add a photograph to the answer. :)"

Stacy Amanda Singh

"I have met Priyanka Chopra three times. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to meet and interact with her on multiple levels. The first time I met Priyanka it was in August of 2013. Priyanka had came to New York City to promote her international album and her film. 'Planes'. I heard she was going to be at Good Morning America studios and I knew this was my chance to meet her.

So I went and I was a bit late so I thought she had left but I saw a black car pulled up and I knew it was her. I froze. Eventually I went up to her and she politely told me that after her interview she promised to interact with me. So I waited. She could of easily went through the back entrance of the studio to avoid me but she kept her promise she came out and walked right to me.

We posed for pictures and I gave her a card. She immediately recognized my Twitter name and said, "oh so you are StacySuperDuper!" I freaked out and asked her if she knew my name. And she said "of course I know you Stacy!" She hugged me like twice and held my hand the entire time. After our meeting she tagged me in Twitter and Instagram showing her gratitude. I mean who does all that for fans? Only Priyanka."