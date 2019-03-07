When Aamir Khan & Amitabh Bachchan Had An Ugly Fight When He Called Big B's Film Manipulative

I Strongly Condemn This Kind Of Cinema

''I thought I was watching a rip off of Taming Of The Shrew! I take great exception to this kind of behaviour towards children being glorified and propagated through a popular mass medium as the way to deal with children with or without difficulties. I, without any hesitation, strongly condemn this kind of cinema no matter who is involved with the film, and that includes me if I ever have in the past, present or future made such an error of judgement.''

I Found Black To Be Extremely Manipulative

Later, Aamir, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror said of Black, ''I didn't like the film. I found it very insensitive, it sends out very wrong signals. It was extremely manipulative. I could see the effort in the manipulation, and the art of the director is in not letting you see the manipulation.''

How Can You Leave The Child Alone With An Alcoholic Person

''The sensibility wasn't right for me, I couldn't make out if they were living in a house or a museum or a library or a church. The performances were over the top. Most importantly, it was about a child who had these problems, an alcoholic person comes and says you have to leave her alone with me for forty days, and he slaps her around.''

I Found That Extremely Disturbing

''I don't know of any parent who'd agree to that. Black reminded me of The Taming Of The Shrew, and I found that very disturbing. It was a film about 'I can teach a bear how to dance.''

When Amitabh Bachchan Hit Back

When Amitabh Bachchan was asked to comment on Aamir's statement, he told Mid-Day. ''If Aamir is unhappy with this, let him demonstrate otherwise. I would be keen and anxious to educate myself on any prospective change that he might introduce to cinema.''

When Amitabh Took A Dig At Aamir's Film

''With due respect, all the films that he features in and that I have had the great pleasure in watching, have all adhered to the very qualities that he dislikes in Black. From using the distinct handicap, or to be politically correct, challenged condition, of a crippled human in his cricket team in Lagaan, to the 'sensitivities' of a blind girl in Fanaa.''

Aamir Had Issues & I Am Unable To Understand

''He had issues, he said. He told me the film did not work for him because he disagreed with the voice-over of Rani as soon as the film started. The argument being, if the girl is deaf, dumb and blind how can she have a voice-over! Till date, I have not been able to understand that remark. Maybe you can.''

When Asked About Aamir's Comment On The Performances Being Over-the-top

''I cannot comment whether my performance was towering or not, but Aamir may be right on the other, maybe the performances did go 'over the top' of his head!'''