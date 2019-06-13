I Believe I'm Getting Divorced: Abhishek Bachchan On Troubled Marriage Rumours With Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Had Quashed Divorce Rumours In The Funniest Way

Abhishek, who's known for trolling the trolls, had written, "Ok.. So I believe I'm getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I'm getting remarried too? Thanks! #muppets."

When Abhishek Had Slammed Naysayers For Criticizing His Marriage

Speaking of his marriage, Abhishek was once quoted as saying, "I am not going to allow a third party to dictate to me and Aishwarya, how we should lead our lives. She knows how much I love her and I know how much she loves me.''

Abhishek Had Further Added That 'Fallout' Rumours Never Bothered Him

He had further added, ''If you are going to misinterpret something for your own convenience, then go ahead. I am a public figure after all. And I cannot make the media happy all the time.

My marriage and my life are not going to be dictated by what the media says. So it's really not an issue for me."

Abhi-Aish's Marriage Is As Strong As A Rock

Not so long ago, when Abhishek's wife, Aishwarya was asked, how she and Abhishek manage to stay in a healthy marriage, despite all the alleged fallot rumours, she had told Filmfare, ''There's a lot of adjustment, a lot of give and take.

There will be agreements and disagreements. But it's important to keep the communication going. That's something I've always believed in.''

Cut To Present

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are happily married to each for a good twelve years and they have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya.