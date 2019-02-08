English
    BEFORE THE CATFIGHT! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's RARE Picture From Rani Mukerji's Brother's Wedding

    We have come across a beautiful rare picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji from a wedding, in which the duo can be seen posing like true besties. It's known to all that Aishwarya & rani were actually close friends but owing to 'Chalte Chalte' episode, the duo ended up holding grudges against each other. Have a look at this picture and it will surely make you feel 'nostalgic'.

    How Sweet!

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji pose for a picture at Raja Mukerji's wedding. The picture is too rare to be missed.

    When They Were Besties

    An adorable picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Rani Mukerji from the same wedding function.

    Donning a purple coloured saree, Aishwarya Rai is looking simply stunning in this picture. Whereas, Rani is looking no less pretty in a traditional saree.

    No More Cold War Between Aishwarya & Rani

    In October 2018, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Rani Mukerji put all the 'cold war' rumours to rest as they were seen hugging each other, when they were spotted at Krishna Raj's funeral.

    The picture went viral instantly and fans loved their re-union!

    Aish & Rani, On The Work Front

    Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji have made their comeback to silver screen post entering motherhood. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in films like Jazbaa, Sarbjit, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Fanney Khan, Rani was seen in Hichki.

