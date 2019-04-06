When Ajay Devgn Was Linked To Preity Zinta After Marrying Kajol & He Blasted The Media!

When Ajay Was Asked If His Marriage With Kajol Has Hit The Rocks

"I do not want to comment on my personal affairs. People talk too much - it's really irritating me now. They jump to conclusions for no reason, without sufficient proof.

I never talk about my personal life. After these rumours, I definitely do not want to comment on anything," had told Ajay Devgn, while speaking to Rediff.

Ajay Had Reacted Strongly To Link-up Rumours

"Preity and I are two mature individuals who happen to work together and work cordially. If people see hidden meanings between our exchanged hellos, too bad."

"I'd love to say I simply don't care about all that is written. But these rumours make working together really awkward at one level or another."

In The Same Interview, He Was Also Asked If He’s Insecure Of Sunny Deol

To which, he had replied, ""Why should I be insecure? Sunny has a guest appearance in the film which is fine by me as long as the film does well. The idea is to make a good film and see that it is successful. It is fine to use all the means available.

"Sunny is a cool guy. I have no reason to be bothered by what others say."

Ajay Devgn On Insecurities

"No, when I'm working, I leave all my fears and insecurities aside. I work only for my own satisfaction. I don't compare myself with anyone.

"Honestly speaking, I've got my share of adulation. People have appreciated my work. I only want to do better work. That's the focus of my life."

Cut To Present

Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De is all set to hit the theatres on May 17, 2019 and the films also casts Rakul Preet and Tabu in the lead roles.

The film also sparked a controversy owing to the casting of Alok Nath, who's accused over #MeToo movement!