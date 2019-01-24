THROWBACK! When Ameesha Patel ATTACKED Kareena Kapoor Amid Their Spat: She Doesn't Have What I Have

When Ameesha Patel Took A Dig At Kareena

When Ameesha was asked to comment on her rivalry with Kareena, she took a sharp dig at Kareena and was quoted as saying, "I don't know her at all. There is a lot being written about the rivalry between the two of us.

Frankly, I haven't given Kareena that much thought. Let the audience decide whom they like or don't like."

‘Kareena Doesn’t Have What I Have’

She had further added, "It is foolish for us to say that we belong to the top bracket of heroines. I have a seen a little bit of Kareena's work. She doesn't have what I have and vice versa. Besides there is a lot of place for all of us. Why fight for it?"

Ameesha Also Commented On Dirty Politics That Celebs Play Against Each Other

While speaking about the same, she had said, "I definitely believe there is a strong lobby working against me in this industry.

They are trying to get me out of work. However, goodness and hard work pays. Even if they try to sabotage my career, they won't succeed in doing so."

Ameesha On Being Called An ‘Arrogant’ Actress

"Just because I don't talk to anyone and everyone doesn't mean I am arrogant. I know I have been termed as a person who is not media friendly. That's not true.

Ameesha: I’ve Nothing Controversial To Give

"Magazines want controversial quotes. I have nothing controversial to give them. Why should I say things for effect? I am a real person, and if anything real happens in my life, I will let the whole world know about it."

Ameesha Had Also Talked About The Double-Standard Of Industry

"You know, people here can't take things from someone who is straightforward. There are a lot of double standards here. You can't trust anyone here. I keep to myself and my family, so the chances of getting hurt in the bargain are minimal."

We gotta say that unlike now, actresses used to be more bold and outspoken, back in those days!