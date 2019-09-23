When An Angry Amitabh Bachchan DEFENDED Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Said She Has The Right To Have Kids

Here’s How Big B Had Slammed Mr Bhandarkar

"Everybody knew that Aishwarya was married when she signed the film. So you mean to say that actors can't get married or have children? I don't think this can be a part of any contract that you cannot get married or have children if you working in a project," had said Amitabh Bachchan, while reacting to Aishwarya- Bhandarkar's public spat.

For The Unversed, Here’s What Bhandarkar Had Said About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

While reacting to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pregnancy amid the ongoing shoot of Heroine, Bhandarkar had said, "The entire event would not have taken place if on the onset the actress would have informed the state of her health and impending maternity.

The truth was hidden from us. We learnt about the entire thing from news channels like the rest of the world that the said actress was 4 months pregnant."

Madhur Bhandarkar Was Utterly Devastated..

"This decision of pulling the plug had a devastating effect on me. It was like an avalanche collapsing on me. I was in a state of total shock and depression. I have been working on the script for almost a year and a half.

I could not come to the office for almost 8 days for the fear of facing those people whose bread and butter depended upon the film. Because in true sense, these people were the worst affected by the turn of events."

He Had Further Added..

"The entire crisis would have taken a humongous shape had the truth not being unveiled when it was.... With 65 days of shooting remaining. It would make the concerned actress 6-7 months pregnant.

Cinema is a visual medium and keeping in mind the physical state of the actress the total interpretation of the character of a diva and the story would land up in major jeopardy post 65 days of her pregnancy."

Madhur Bhandarkar Had Concluded By Saying..

He had written on his blog, "I am still reeling in a state of shock.... But still chose to remain silent all these days; but was coerced into breaking my silence... as I realized that truth deserved to be told."

Cut to present, Aishwarya is happily married to Abhishek Bachchan and the duo has a super cute seven-year old daughter, Aaradhya.