Before Dating Malaika Arora! Arjun Kapoor: Don't Want To Run To Salman Khan For Everything That I Do

Arjun On Consulting Salman

In an interview with Rediff, when Arjun Kapoor was asked if he consults Salman Khan while signing any movie, he had said, "No. He's done a lot for me but I don't want to run to him for everything that I do."

He Further Added..

The Gunday actor had further added, "It is probably not the right thing, and I am sure even he won't like it. I will only do films which I approve of."

Cut To Present: Arjun & Salman Are Not On Talking Terms

Gone are those days, when Arjun used to sing praises for his ‘bhaijaan' Salman Khan. It's known to all that Salman played a major role in shaping Arjun's career.

In fact, he was the one, who had suggested Arjun to work on his physique and enter Bollywood.

Now, Things Have Changed A lot!

Owing to Arjun-Malaika's affair, Salman is pretty upset with the Kapoor lad and apparently Salman & Arjun don't see each other eye to eye, now.

Salman Has Broken All Ties With Boney Kapoor Too!

Rumours also suggest that Salman, who used to share a very warm equation with Boney Kapoor, has also vowed not to star in any of his production house films and has also walked out of No Entry 2.

We wonder if Arjun & Salman will ever patch up in future and let the bygones be bygones. Well, only time can tell!