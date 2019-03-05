Before Dating Malaika Arora! Arjun Kapoor: Don't Want To Run To Salman Khan For Everything That I Do
The bug of 'love' has taken the B-town by storm and it has absolutely not spared Arjun Kapoor! Arjun is often in the headlines owing to his alleged affair with Malaika Arora, who divorced Arbaaz Khan on May 11, 2017. The duo is pretty open to being caught together and partying together with their gang and rumours are rife that they might end up tying knot in April, this year.
Amid all this, we have got our hands on an old interview of Arjun Kapoor, wherein Arjun had talked about Salman Khan.
Arjun On Consulting Salman
In an interview with Rediff, when Arjun Kapoor was asked if he consults Salman Khan while signing any movie, he had said, "No. He's done a lot for me but I don't want to run to him for everything that I do."
He Further Added..
The Gunday actor had further added, "It is probably not the right thing, and I am sure even he won't like it. I will only do films which I approve of."
Cut To Present: Arjun & Salman Are Not On Talking Terms
Gone are those days, when Arjun used to sing praises for his ‘bhaijaan' Salman Khan. It's known to all that Salman played a major role in shaping Arjun's career.
In fact, he was the one, who had suggested Arjun to work on his physique and enter Bollywood.
Now, Things Have Changed A lot!
Owing to Arjun-Malaika's affair, Salman is pretty upset with the Kapoor lad and apparently Salman & Arjun don't see each other eye to eye, now.
Salman Has Broken All Ties With Boney Kapoor Too!
Rumours also suggest that Salman, who used to share a very warm equation with Boney Kapoor, has also vowed not to star in any of his production house films and has also walked out of No Entry 2.
We wonder if Arjun & Salman will ever patch up in future and let the bygones be bygones. Well, only time can tell!