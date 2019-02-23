When Jaya Bachchan COMPARED Karisma Kapoor With Her 'BAHU' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Over Family Values

When Jaya Was Asked About Aishwarya’s Family Values

While interacting with People, when Jaya Bachchan was asked if she wants the family values to rub off on people who join the family, Aishwarya Rai for example, Mrs Bachchan had said, "Yes. That is why I wanted my son to marry a girl who has those values, who has that tradition, that culture."

Was Family Value The Reason Why They Broke Ties With Karisma Kapoor?

When Jaya Bachchan was asked about Karisma Kapoor, she said, "She has the blood and genes of the Kapoors. They have the tradition. Her father and I were buddies, they had good relations with my husband. So one must not always blame the families."

In The Same Interview Jaya Had Backed Aishwarya & Slammed Shahrukh Khan

For the uninitiated, SRK & Aishwarya had a major fallout and apparently, SRK had spoken ill about Aishwarya, in front of Salman Khan. When Jaya Bachchan was asked if she doesn't hold that against SRK, she had said, "Of course, I do."

Jaya Had Further Added..

"I haven't had the opportunity to discuss it with him (Shahrukh Khan), and I am going to speak to him about it. If he was at my home, I would have slapped him, just as I would my own son. But I have connected with him in my soul, and that's it."

Jaya Bachchan On Not Inviting SRK To Aishwarya-Abhishek’s Wedding

When asked why SRK was not invited to Aishwarya-Abhishek's wedding, she reacted by saying, "Is Aishwarya going to invite him for the wedding? Let me tell you, very honestly, if we could have invited him, we would have changed the date of the wedding. I would like to give my family the freedom and the space."

Don’t You Guys Agree?

It's impossible not to be bowled over by the boldness of Jaya Bachchan. The lady is known for speaking her mind and not giving diplomatic answers!

Cut To Present..

Aishwarya Rai is happily married to Abhishek Bachchan and they have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya. Whereas, Karisma Kapoor is happily raising her two kids - Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.